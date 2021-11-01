Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 4,410 shares.The stock last traded at $9.00 and had previously closed at $8.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $582.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pharming Group by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

