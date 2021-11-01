Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 4,410 shares.The stock last traded at $9.00 and had previously closed at $8.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
The firm has a market cap of $582.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pharming Group by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
