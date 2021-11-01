Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

PLL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of PLL traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $64.99. 13,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,903. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $88.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -95.69 and a beta of 0.33.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $127,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 479.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,031 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,658,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 58,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,537 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,774,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

