PIN (PIN) Price Hits $0.0484 on Major Exchanges

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00078405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00073376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00102409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,577.97 or 1.00186867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,317.05 or 0.07023799 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022804 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

