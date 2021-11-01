Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CBTX in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CBTX’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get CBTX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

CBTX stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $668.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.01. CBTX has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. CBTX had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBTX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,472,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CBTX by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CBTX by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBTX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBTX by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 222,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.