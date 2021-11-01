Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $83.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Planet Fitness by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Planet Fitness by 1,604.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60,350 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 222.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 94,195 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLNT traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $82.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.74. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $58.78 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.