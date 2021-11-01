PlayGame (PXG) Market Capitalization Achieves $388,403.84

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. PlayGame has a market cap of $388,403.84 and approximately $6,340.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00051003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00222549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00096397 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

