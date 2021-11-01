PlotX Trading Down 3.9% This Week (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. PlotX has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $137,570.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can now be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00051128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00220992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00095707 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PlotX

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

