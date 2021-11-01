Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $11.68 Million Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,043 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.49% of Myriad Genetics worth $11,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $1,701,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $44,829.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,212 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,146 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MYGN stock opened at $30.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

