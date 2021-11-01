Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $12.09 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 898,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of General Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GE opened at $104.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.93. The company has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a PE ratio of -201.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a 1-year low of $58.32 and a 1-year high of $115.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

