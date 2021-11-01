Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,861 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $14,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $301,779,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $107.76 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

