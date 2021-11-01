Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $14.41 Million Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 491,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Bausch Health Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BHC opened at $28.08 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67.
In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
BHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
