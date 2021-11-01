Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $14.41 Million Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 491,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Bausch Health Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHC opened at $28.08 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

