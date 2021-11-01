Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $9.16 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,162,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of CyrusOne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,985,000 after buying an additional 256,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,367,000 after purchasing an additional 251,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,377,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,297,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,770,000 after purchasing an additional 287,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 23.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after purchasing an additional 781,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.23.

CONE opened at $82.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average of $74.96. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.