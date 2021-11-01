POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,300 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the September 30th total of 502,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

PORBF opened at $19.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.29. POLA Orbis has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

