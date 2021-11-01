PolypuX Market Cap Reaches $61,909.14 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, PolypuX has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolypuX has a market cap of $61,909.14 and $3,574.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00072552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00072011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00101324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,896.13 or 1.00068636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.73 or 0.06993486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022238 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

