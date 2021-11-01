Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Portland General Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS.

Shares of POR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,953. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on POR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Torgerson acquired 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Portland General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Portland General Electric worth $16,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.