Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Portland General Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS.

Shares of POR stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,953. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Portland General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Portland General Electric worth $16,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

