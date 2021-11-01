Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 156.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 527,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,677,000 after buying an additional 305,922 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,849,000 after buying an additional 166,017 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,828,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 154,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 78,584 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $47,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,942 shares of company stock worth $7,634,068 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $20.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $60.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

