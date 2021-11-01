Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRAX opened at $20.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $930.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

