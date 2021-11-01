Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 178.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PVG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.