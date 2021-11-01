Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 164 ($2.14) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PHP. Liberum Capital downgraded Primary Health Properties to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primary Health Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 173.71 ($2.27).

PHP stock opened at GBX 153.15 ($2.00) on Friday. Primary Health Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.22). The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 161.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

