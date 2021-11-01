ProPetro (PUMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. On average, analysts expect ProPetro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.59 on Monday. ProPetro has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $990.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProPetro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of ProPetro worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.