Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Short Interest Update

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,982,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the September 30th total of 2,141,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 377.5 days.

Prosegur Cash stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90. Prosegur Cash has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.18.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

