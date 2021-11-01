ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.48

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.48 and last traded at $82.31, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDOW. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Probabilities Fund Management LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 111.4% in the second quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 585.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 100.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter worth about $1,460,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

