ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.65

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 18323817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

