Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:PTIX opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96. Protagenic Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 20.00 and a current ratio of 20.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -0.45.

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

