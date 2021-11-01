Prudential Financial (PRU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Prudential Financial to post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, analysts expect Prudential Financial to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $110.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $62.16 and a 12-month high of $114.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

