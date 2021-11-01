Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 19,065 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of United Airlines worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in United Airlines by 157.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 25.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($8.16) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAL. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

