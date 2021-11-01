Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 4,217 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Viasat were worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,321,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,077,000 after purchasing an additional 313,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $275,326,000 after purchasing an additional 63,217 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 12.1% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,685,000 after acquiring an additional 271,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,292,000 after acquiring an additional 329,571 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 37.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,604,000 after acquiring an additional 369,661 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

VSAT stock opened at $59.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.00, a PEG ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.24. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

