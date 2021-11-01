Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of WestRock worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 56,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of WRK opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70. WestRock has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

