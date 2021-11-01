Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 3,439 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $820,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after acquiring an additional 92,299 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,163,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVY opened at $217.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.52 and a 200-day moving average of $213.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $136.68 and a 52 week high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

