Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 7,123 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Cognex worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex stock opened at $87.59 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

