Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Incyte were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,186,000 after buying an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,173,000 after buying an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,297,000 after buying an additional 242,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after buying an additional 289,496 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, September 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

Shares of INCY opened at $66.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.52. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $64.08 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

