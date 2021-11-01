Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY21 guidance at $3.40-3.55 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $3.400-$3.550 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.80 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,973 shares of company stock worth $991,085. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

