Pulmonx (LUNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million. On average, analysts expect Pulmonx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $38.93 on Monday. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -16.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $256,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $915,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,107. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmonx stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Pulmonx worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

