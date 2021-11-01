Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.10.

PRPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

PRPL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 800,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,129.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 211,113 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $2,119,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

