Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.70

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.70 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 52.80 ($0.69), with a volume of 261147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.80 ($0.69).

PURP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 120.80 ($1.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 60.04. The company has a market cap of £161.99 million and a PE ratio of 27.79.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

