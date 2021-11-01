Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 13,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCVL opened at $33.87 on Monday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $332.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

SCVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

