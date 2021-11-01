Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 91.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 759,430 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,338,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,922,000 after purchasing an additional 449,997 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,475,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $32.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

