Putnam Investments LLC Makes New $2 Million Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.71% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth approximately $6,078,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth approximately $4,044,000.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares alerts:

Shares of DNAC opened at $9.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.