Putnam Investments LLC Takes Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 225,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Bridgewater Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $262,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 87.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CTO Mark E. Hokanson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $18.09 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $509.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.