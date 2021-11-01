Pylon Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,113.00 (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. Pylon Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $2,113.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pylon Finance has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Pylon Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $85.73 or 0.00140768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pylon Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00079955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00073092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00102354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,805.56 or 0.99838867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,264.57 or 0.07002149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022824 BTC.

Pylon Finance Profile

Pylon Finance’s launch date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@al_92198

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.