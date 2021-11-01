Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for A. O. Smith Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for A. O. Smith in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

NYSE:AOS opened at $73.07 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,912 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,427,000 after purchasing an additional 154,337 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after buying an additional 1,095,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after buying an additional 1,107,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

