Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

MMSI opened at $67.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $48.58 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

In related news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,485,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

