Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Central Pacific Financial Corp. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a market cap of $775.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 211,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

