Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Reduced by Analyst

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

NYSE:EW opened at $119.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $123.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,521 shares of company stock worth $14,612,069 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

