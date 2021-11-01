Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Decreased by B. Riley

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $55.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $62.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

