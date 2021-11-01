Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lowered by Analyst

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CTSH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.09 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

