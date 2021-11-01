Qcash (QC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $249.35 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Qcash has a market cap of $70.72 million and $249.35 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00082248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00075875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00104962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,011.59 or 0.99863732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,307.94 or 0.07051241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00023009 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

