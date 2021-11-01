Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Quad/Graphics has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.50%.

Shares of QUAD opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.27. The company has a market cap of $215.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Quad/Graphics has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quad/Graphics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 439.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Quad/Graphics worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

