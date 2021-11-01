Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Stock Position Decreased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90,510 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Quaker Chemical worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 421,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 169,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after buying an additional 26,960 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth $374,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $245.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $188.12 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quaker Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

